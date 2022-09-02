Officials on Friday identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in south Minneapolis several weeks ago.
Hassan Mohamud Mohamed, 37, of Brooklyn Park, suffered fatal injuries from the wreck about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 in the 3100 block of S. 31st Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Examiner's Office.
Mohamed died at the scene, the Examiner's Office added.
Police have yet to explain any of the circumstances surrounding the crash.
