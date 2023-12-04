Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death last week on a sidewalk near Lake Street.

Miguel R. Stillday, 38, of St. Paul, died Wednesday from a gunshot to the head, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the killing. Police have yet to reveal any preliminary indication of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of S. 4th Avenue around 9 a.m., where they found Stillday critically wounded. He died at the scene, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.