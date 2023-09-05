Officials on Tuesday released the identity of the man shot over the weekend in St. Paul.

Devante V. Jones, 29, of Mankato, was located by police shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and N. Mackubin Street, police said.

Jones was dead in the street from multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived to the 400 block of Sherburne Avenue, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting to call at 651-266-5650.

There have been 24 homicides in St. Paul so far this year.