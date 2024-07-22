Officials on Monday released the identity of a man who was shot to death Friday in north Minneapolis.

Tavaughn Lamarr Combs, 46, of Minneapolis was shot in the torso while in the 2600 block of N. 21st Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Combs died a few hundred feet to the east in the 2100 block of N. Thomas Avenue, the examiner's office said.

Police said Friday that officers were alerted after ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire about 2:25 a.m. near where Combs was shot. About 7:40 a.m., officers arrived a block over on Thomas Avenue and saw Combs, with a gunshot wound, down in front of a home, according to police. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

No arrests have been announced, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the people responsible for any of this week's shootings. Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been at least 39 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 33 at this time last year.