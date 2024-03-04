Officials on Monday identified the man who was killed last week in a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis.

Dwight W. Alexander, 22, of New Brighton, was shot multiple times Thursday while in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue N., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers dispatched to the scene about 4:30 p.m. found Alexander on the ground, police said. He died at the scene.

Nearby residents told the Star Tribune they heard a flurry of shots, a pause and then more gunfire before an SUV sped south down the block. After the gunfire rang out, they rushed outside to find a black car riddled with bullet holes and Alexander slumped inside, a gun with an extended magazine in his lap.

Residents pulled Alexander out of the car and began CPR until first responders took over.

There have been 10 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. There were 12 at this time last year.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.



