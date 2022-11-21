Officials have released the identity of a man who was fatally shot nearly eight weeks ago in Brooklyn Park.

Khalib K. Blunt, 20, of Brooklyn Park, was shot in the chest at about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and died about 12:05 a.m. the next day at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting, at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive, but no one has been charged, police said Monday.

Before Blunt was taken to North Memorial, officers performed life-saving measures until firefighters and paramedics arrived and took over, police said.