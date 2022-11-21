Officials have released the identity of a man who was fatally shot nearly eight weeks ago in Brooklyn Park.
Khalib K. Blunt, 20, of Brooklyn Park, was shot in the chest at about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and died about 12:05 a.m. the next day at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting, at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive, but no one has been charged, police said Monday.
Before Blunt was taken to North Memorial, officers performed life-saving measures until firefighters and paramedics arrived and took over, police said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Woman dead in suspected hit-and-run in E. Hennepin Avenue restaurant parking lot in Minneapolis
The woman was hit after she fell in a parking lot, police said.
Local
Officials ID man fatally shot nearly 8 weeks ago in Brooklyn Park
The 20-year-old man was shot in the chest.
North Metro
Man hit by train, killed in Elk River
The incident occurred early Saturday evening, police said.
St. Paul
Chronic auto thief sentenced for crashing stolen car, killing other motorist in St. Paul
Xia Her-Xiong has been convicted of stealing a vehicle seven times among other convictions for selling and possessing drugs.
Local
Eyeing surplus, DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
In the last session, the department asked lawmakers for more than $300 million for one-time projects around the state, but left largely empty-handed after major spending bills collapsed under partisan spending disagreements.