The National Women's Hockey League announced Wednesday afternoon it is suspending the remainder of its season, ending the schedule prematurely for the second consecutive year because of concerns about COVID-19.

The league was set to hold the Isobel Cup semifinals Thursday and the final Friday to conclude a brief, 14-day season held in Lake Placid, N.Y. The Whitecaps were to have played Boston on Thursday night, with Toronto and Buffalo in the other semifinal. A league statement Wednesday said there had been "new positive COVID-19 tests," prompting the early end to the schedule.

Two teams, the Metropolitan Riveters and the Connecticut Whale, already had dropped out of the season early because of COVID-19 issues.

The statement said the NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority, which operates the Herb Brooks Rink where the season was being played, agreed to end the season because of "safety concerns for the players, their respective staff and the community" after the positive COVID-19 tests came to light.

The Isobel Cup final between the Whitecaps and Boston was canceled last March because of the pandemic, denying the Whitecaps the opportunity to defend their NWHL championship.