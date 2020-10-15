The NCAA awarded its 2024 volleyball and the 2026 wrestling championships in Division II to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority.

The Sanford Pentagon will host the volleyball championship while the Denny Sanford Premier Center will host wrestling. Both arenas are located in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Upper Iowa, a NSIC school, will host the 2023 NCAA wrestling championships in Division II at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

News Services