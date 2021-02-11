Minnesotan Leo Shidla is among the many Americans getting frustrated by hearing so much about politics and the pandemic on news programs. Unlike the rest of us, the 8-year-old decided to do something about it.

Last week, with the help of his mom, Leo sent an e-mail to the producers of NPR's "All Things Considered," voicing his concerns.

"I listen to 'All Things Considered' in the car with mom. I listen a lot," he wrote. "I never hear much about nature or dinosaurs or things like that. Maybe you should call your show Newsy Things Considered, since I don't get to hear about all the things. Or please talk more about dinosaurs and cool things."

A producer for the long-running show tweeted about Leo's complaint. By the next morning, it had attracted 22,000 likes. In a matter of days, NPR had arranged for Leo to appear on the show to he could chat with host Mary Louis Kelly and Ashley Poust, a research associate at the San Diego National History Museum. The segment aired earlier this week.

The story has been re-tweeted by Hillary Clinton and people associated with the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

Robert Shidla, Leo's father, said that after the conversation was recorded, his son had a chance to chat for 20 more minutes with Poust.

"You could tell that she was impressed," he said in a phone conversation Thursday.

As for Leo, being on the radio isn't nearly as cool as digging for dinosaur bones.

"It was fun," he said Thursday. "But maybe it's a one-time thing."

@NealJustin • 612-673-7431