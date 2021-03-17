And just like that, one of the Twin Cities' most hyped rock shows of the new millennium is now streaming around the globe, this time without much hype.

A recording of the Pixies' 2004 show at the Fine Line in Minneapolis — the Boston alt-rock heroes' first reunion gig after a 21-year hiatus — has been newly posted to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other streaming platforms. CD copies of the performance were sold and handed out after the show through then-cutting-edge technology, but otherwise it has never been formally turned into a proper live album.

For now, it's only available digitally, and the only promotion of it from the band was a short note on its Facebook page that read, "Our first show back. Listen in full here."

A representative for the Pixies said this will be the first in a series of old live recordings made available to fans while touring is still on hold — including more shows from the '04-'05 reunion run with Kim Deal still on bass, plus some newly uncovered early-'90s sets.

Simply titled "Live from Fine Line Music Café, Minneapolis, MN, April 13, 2004," this recording clocks in at one hour and 22 minutes with 25 tracks total. The audio quality is good if not pristine, and the performance itself is spirited and fiery if a tad tentative and rusty in parts. Things get a little off track mid-set but then greatly pick up steam before the encore with the run of "Doolittle" tunes ("Debaser," "Tame," "No. 13 Baby").

It was only supposed to be a warm-up gig. Minneapolis was tacked on with just a week's notice as a precursor to the Coachella festival and a Canadian tour, which started the night after Minneapolis in Winnipeg. That explains why the band broke out its excellent cover of (former Winnipeg resident) Neil Young's "Winterlong."

Tickets to the Fine Line — 700 capacity at the time — predictably sold out in minutes and were going for as high as $700 on eBay, according to our coverage of the show in '04 (eBay being a sign of the times).

How the Fine Line wound up landing the big gig instead of First Avenue is still a point of contention that can be traced to the beginnings of the rivalry with Live Nation; maybe a moot point now that First Ave also owns the Fine Line, and the Pixies had two excellent showings with replacement bassist Paz Lenchantin at the First Ave-run Palace Theatre in 2017.

Here's one of the highlights from that very memorable Fine Line gig — the only song played that night from the band's final pre-breakup album "Trompe le Monde."

