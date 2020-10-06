Novak Djokovic earned a record-breaking 11th consecutive quarterfinal appearance at the French Open on Monday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory against Russian Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic will have a rematch with Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta after Busta bested German qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 7-5, 6-2. Busta is the only player to defeat Djokovic in 2020, when Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open for hitting a line judge with a ball.

Djokovic said he experienced a moment of "déjà vu" in the first set against Khachanov when a mistimed return flew off his racket and hit the face of a line judge. No punishment was necessary because it was during play, but Djokovic called it "a very awkward situation."

In the women's draw, Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova reached the last eight with a 6-2, 6-4 win against China's Zhang Shuai. Kvitova is one of only four seeds left.

American Sofia Kenin, the Australian Open champ, dismissed French favorite Fiona Ferro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

