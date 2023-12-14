It might not look like winter outside, but inside the Norway House in Minneapolis it's a winter wonderland — one made of gingerbread.

There's no walking in below-zero temperatures; instead, you'll walk into a room filled with the scent of sugar. You won't hear the wind whipping, either, only the sound of chatter and a determined train weaving through more than 200 gingerbread structures delicately set on top of tables covered in "snow."

The structures, part of the ninth annual Gingerbread Wonderland, range from traditional houses fitted with cereal roofs to replicas of Barbie's dream house, skylines and Whoville. A ski hill made from traditional kransekake, sugared rosemary pine trees and Paul Bunyan's shanty, complete with a tortilla-chip roof, were even more evidence that Twin Cities gingerbread architects take this creative mission seriously.

To enter, each structure has to be constructed from at least 75% gingerbread and must be 100% edible (minus the base and any lights). Those brought to the Norway House before Thanksgiving were eligible for judging in several categories (see the list of winners below). Later entries are still eligible for the people's choice award, which will be announced on the Norway House's social media channels on Christmas Eve.

Want to try to build one yourself? The Norway House has foolproof recipes for gingerbread and royal icing on its website, norwayhouse.org/bake, for an at-home holiday break activity. Be inspired by this year's slate of winners — perhaps next year you'll be one of them.

Visiting Gingerbread Wonderland

Where: 913 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-871-2211, norwayhouse.org

When: Through Jan. 7

Hours: Noon-4 p.m. Tue., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun.

Cost: $15 adults, $10 members, 12 and under free.

This year's winners

This year's winners of the Gingerbread Wonderland are:

Best of Minnesota: Holiday Glamping, by Joan Moser and Karen Nejedly.

Best international: Mount Kransekake, by Sue Cain Paulson

Most creative: Aurora Borealis Lodge, by Emily Antolick

Most "koselig" (cosy): Cozy Christmas Cottage, by Carrie Bourland

Best pop culture: Mojo "Dough"-Jo Casa House, by Renee and Kirsten Poppenhagen

Best amateur baker: Welcome to Whoville, by Annette Korolchuk

Best kids (ages 5 and under): Winter Garden, by Alis Soto Andert

Best youth (ages 6 to 10): McDonald's Land, by Molly, age 7

Best youth (ages 11 to 15): Santa's Workshop, by Ellie Beeck, age 12

Best youth, mixed ages: Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty, by Sophia (age 13), Eliza (age 11), and Zora (age 9)

Best adult (ages 16 and older): Waiting for Santa, by Sue Fuller

Best family (intergenerational): Musegard "Mouse Manor," by Susan and Grace Fischer