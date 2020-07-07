Authorities on Monday identified a teenager who died after crashing his all-terrain vehicle in northwestern Minnesota.
Jude W. Olson, 16, of Fertile, Minn., lost control of the ATV late Thursday afternoon and hit a tree, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred on 435th Street in Fertile, just west of the Sand Hill River, the Sheriff's Office said. First responders attempted lifesaving efforts, but Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paul Walsh
