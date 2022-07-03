Police in Northfield are asking for the public's help in finding a 6-year-old girl who is missing after her mother was found dead.

Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide, police said. They believe Wade may have been involved in the disappearance of Elle Ragin, her 6-year-old daughter, before taking her own life.

Elle's whereabouts are unknown, police said. Anyone who has seen Elle or Wade in the past two weeks is asked to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, police said.