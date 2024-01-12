More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
Outdoors
Anderson: From canvas to conservation, Jim Killen left his mark
Some of the Owatonna resident's best work was as a conservationist. Killen died Jan. 6 at age 89.
Northernettes synchronized skating team practice ahead of international competitions
The team, one of the top nine junior synchronized skating teams in the country, rehearsed in preparation for two international competitions, the Mozart Cup in Salzburg and the Marie Lundmark Trophy in Helsinki. This will be the first time in their seven-year history that they will be competing at two international competitions as part of Team USA.
Gophers
Rebuilt U women's hockey team gets another shot at No. 1 Ohio State
After graduating 11 players, new roster pieces came together for a strong first half that included a close series against the Buckeyes.
Local
Rideshare drivers strike at MSP Airport for better working conditions
Drivers will refuse rides from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and picket at MSP from 5 to 7 p.m.
Gophers
Johnson has Gophers winning with local talent, just like Coyle hoped
Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle hired Ben Johnson with no head coaching experience to recruit and win with Minnesota basketball talent — and it's starting to work.