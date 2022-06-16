Northern Ramsey County residents are demanding answers after a Ramsey County road construction project turned a stretch of bustling Lexington Avenue into a what one suburban leader called "total chaos."

Frustrated drivers reported waiting in traffic for more than two hours on Wednesday, with some panicked motorists calling law enforcement because they were unable to reach their children at a nearby youth program.

Ramsey County leaders said incorrectly mapped utilities along the roadway were discovered after construction started this spring and have complicated the project. They say they are working as quickly as possible to complete the roadwork, but acknowledge it's an inconvenience.

Lexington Avenue, typically a bustling four-lane business corridor just south of Interstate 694 that includes Target, Trader Joe's and the YMCA of the North, has been reduced to one southbound lane from 694 to County Road E. All northbound lanes have been closed.

Furious residents took to social media and to the phones this week, questioning how county officials could severely limit access to one of the area's busiest shopping districts.

"It's a ridiculous situation and Ramsey County needs to deal with it," said Arden Hills City Council Member Brenda Holden.

Ramsey County Interim Public Works Director Brian Isaacson apologized for the long delays on Wednesday and said staff members were on scene making adjustments in real time to get traffic flowing. The roadway typically sees 21,300 vehicles per day.

Isaacson said they're working to complete the desperately-needed road reconstruction in one season, but have run into some unforeseen challenges.

Ramsey County is rebuilding that stretch of Lexington, which borders Arden Hills and Shoreview, to replace deteriorating pavement and improve traffic flow. The project is expected to cost $12.5 million.The goal is to complete the entire project by November.

"The pavement was in very poor condition. It had pretty extreme rutting," said Luke Lortie, Ramsey County construction engineer.

Snowplows were unable to clear the street in winter due to the rutting, and water in the ruts would re-freeze, creating dangerous icy conditions. The road also had a shared left turn lane, which posed risks to motorists.

The rebuilt roadway will have a center median and dedicated left and right turn lanes . There will be an additional traffic signal, an 8-foot sidewalk on the southbound side and a wider 10-foot trail on the northbound side.

The county's goal was to keep one lane of traffic open in each direction throughout construction. But crews started work this spring and quickly realized that ground utilities including natural gas, electric and a handful of fiber optic lines were incorrectly mapped.

County officials had a tough decision to make: extend the road project to two years or shut down all southbound traffic for a few months so they could quickly move utilities and complete the project this year.

They decided to keep their one-season timeline. Motorists can still access Target, Trader Joe's and the other shops on the eastbound side of Lexington via a detour on Grey Fox Road.

"We understand that this was a hard shift," said Ramsey County Spokesperson Allison Winters. "There is access to all businesses and they're open."

County leaders say they hope to have a southbound lane opened by mid-July.

Traffic has been limping along since construction starting this spring, but the situation devolved into gridlock around 11 a.m. Wednesday when crews were installing a temporary traffic signal at Grey Fox Road while also replacing a storm sewer pipe.

A youth golf clinic with more than 200 kids was released early, sending a surge of parents into the area. Some panicked parents who couldn't reach their children called their city halls. Others called the sheriff's department, which provides local police service.

"There was some confusion about who to call and who they should be messaging," Isaacson said. "We received a bunch of calls too."

Lortie said he was on the scene Wednesday, working with the county's traffic division to adjust the timing on traffic signals and get vehicles moving. He said county officials are closely watching traffic in the area and will continue to adjust traffic signal timing to ease congestion.

There's more pain to come. The Lexington Ave. ramp leading to eastbound 694 is scheduled to close for several weeks, starting Monday.