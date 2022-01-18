DULUTH — A 16-year-old was charged with second-degree attempted murder in St. Louis County Juvenile District Court on Tuesday after allegedly shooting her mother in their rural Cook, Minn., home.

In a statement to the Sheriff's Office, Stephanie L. Straw told an investigator that she was shot in the back while lying in bed. Her daughter asked Straw to return the methamphetamine she had taken from the teen — which she said she did to avoid getting shot again.

St. Louis County dispatchers took a call on Sunday afternoon that Straw had a gunshot wound and was on her way to the hospital in Cook, Minn.

Deputies found the teen's car stuck in a ditch a couple miles north of where the shooting took place, according to the criminal complaint. She was taken into custody.