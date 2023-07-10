Skygazers in Minnesota could be in for a treat Thursday if everything in the atmosphere aligns to create a visible Northern Lights display. But just how big, bright and widespread the event will be is unclear.

"There are a lot of variables in play," said Mark Job, an avid aurora borealis chaser with the Minnesota Astronomical Society. "If an active sun spot erupts, we could be in for a great show."

National news outlets over the weekend reported that Americans in 17 states are expected to be able to see the celestial light show. The phenomenon — most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia — occurs when solar winds collide with the Earth's magnetic field, causing atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow green and gray.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks uses a 9-point scale to predict when and where auroral displays will be visible. On Thursday, the institute has put cities including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Toronto and Bay City, Mich., at a 6, meaning viewing odds are good. Cities further south, including Lincoln, Neb., Indianapolis and Annapolis, MD., could get a good view low on the horizon, the institute said.

"Scientists can predict when and where there will be aurora," the institute said, "but with less confidence than they can predict the regular weather."

Another aurora tracking website, Spaceweather.com, took a more tempered approach to Thursday's event.

"We are not expecting widespread aurora sightings in the U.S. this week, but the pertinent space weather that could cause auroral enhancements late this week would occur today and tomorrow on the Sun, taking several days to get to us. We'll keep you updated if anything changes," it said in a tweet.

What happens Thursday will depend on where the solar winds are aimed at Earth, Job said.

"There definitely is going to be an aurora Thursday," said Job, who has been with the Astronomical Society for 12 years. "If they are at the equator, we could have a good blast. But if they are higher or lower, they could shoot over the top of us or below us. There are many aspects and physics involved in that."

Should everything come together, skies clear of clouds and smoke from Canadian wildfires would also factor into the chance for taking in the spiking waves of light. The lights will hit their prime from about 11 p.m. until the moon rises just after 1 a.m., Job said.

Dark spots away from city lights and facing north will be the best viewing sites, he said. Locally, open land in the far northern suburbs of Anoka, Blaine and East Bethel can provide for good viewing without having to make a long road trip.

Another trick: Find a boat landing on the south side of a lake, as trees will not block the horizon.

Even in urban neighborhoods, viewing is possible, Job said. "Stand between buildings to eliminate light shining in your eyes," he said.

Other musts: bug spray and lots of patience.

Thursday's Northern Lights could be some of the best in a long time, Job said. But nothing is for sure.

"Nature is unpredictable," he said. "It's a lot like a cat: You never know what you are going to get."