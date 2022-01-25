The North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District said it is investigating after a video surfaced on social media showing a student repeatedly using a racial slur and speaking approvingly of the death of George Floyd.

"This video is shocking and will not be tolerated," the district said in a written message Monday to staff and families at Skyview Middle School in Oakdale.

The district said it also had contacted law enforcement.

In the video, the Skyview student is seen pointing a cellphone at a mirror. He says, "I just want to take a video," and then records a 17-second statement about hating Black people.

On Tuesday, the district said it could not comment on the student's status given the "ongoing investigation," but that it is following its student conduct policies.