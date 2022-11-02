Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man is dead and two people are in critical condition after a stabbing and shooting in North St. Paul Tuesday.

At around 12:38 p.m. that day, North St. Paul police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Shoshone road for a reported assault. Police, fire department workers, Maplewood Police, and Ramsey County deputies responded, finding an man and woman with stab wounds and another man with a gunshot wound.

Crews provided emergency medical care before the victims were taken to Regions Hospital.

The man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead. The male and female with stab wounds remain in critical condition.

North St. Paul police said the assault was an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Police are still investigating.