Total eclipse of the heartland

A total solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024, and an arc of North America from Mexico's Pacific Coast to Newfoundland will be the prime viewing area. Places in the path of totality are already gearing up, launching tourist-focused websites with countdown clocks, planning events, ordering supplies and selling their hotel rooms far in advance. NASA has identified Kerrville in Texas' Hill Country, Indianapolis and Cleveland as partner locations where the agency will have live broadcasts and experts in place. Other major cities along the path include Mazatlán, Mexico; San Antonio, Austin and Dallas; Little Rock; Dayton, Ohio; Erie, Pa.; Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y.; Burlington, Vt.; and Montreal. Terre Haute, Ind., is pitching its "Total Eclipse of the Haute."

Washington Post

It's the airlines' fault

Congressional investigators say airlines themselves are responsible for a rising percentage of canceled flights — more often than before the pandemic, when bad weather was the most common problem. The Government Accountability Office said that most of the increase in flight cancellations during the travel recovery has been due to things airlines can control. That includes cancellations for maintenance issues, or because there wasn't a crew available. Much of the rise in airline-caused cancellations has happened at low-fare airlines, but the biggest carriers are also causing a higher percentage of their own cancellations, according to government data.

Associated Press

Alaska rebound

Increased capacity on cruise ships and pent-up demand is expected to bring a record number of cruise guests to Alaska this summer. The summer's first large ship, the Norwegian Bliss, docked in Juneau last week. Tourism operators also say the labor shortage of recent years is easing, so they'll be more likely to operate at full capacity this summer. "Alaska has been hot" on the minds of travelers, said Tanya Carlson of the Alaska Travel Industry Association. Marketing by tourism groups and operators in the state has helped Alaska stay "top of mind" as tourists continue to look domestically for a European alternative. "I'm surprised at how many calls travel agents say they've been getting," she said.

Anchorage Daily News

A cruise ships sails past an Alaskan glacier.

Minion Blast

The new star at Universal Orlando this summer is the Villain-Con Minion Blast, based on a funny scene in "Minions: The Rise of Gru," where a group of villains heads to an Orlando convention for supervillains and criminals. An opening date hasn't been announced yet but Universal Studios appears close to opening the new attraction, replacing Shrek 4D. It is a walk-through shooting attraction in which you are given an interactive blaster. You and the minions travel through various scenes on a "motion-based pathway," earning points for creating as much destruction as possible. The experience "combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure," Universal said.

Tampa Bay Times