A 21-year-old man is barred from operating a snowmobile for five years as part of his sentence for running over and critically injuring a friend on a darkened lake in southern Minnesota in December.

Tuesday’s sentence of Dennis D. Krenz, of Faribault, Minn., from Rice County District Judge Christine Long imposes many requirements on the defendant in order for him to avoid jail or prison time in connection with the Dec. 13 crash on Cannon Lake that badly injured Coy Kreger, 23, of Faribault.

Krenz pleaded guilty to felony criminal vehicular operation under a stay of adjudication, which keeps the conviction off his record if he remains law-abiding while on five years of probation.

Two other criminal vehicular operation counts were dismissed. Krenz, who was 20 at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor underage drinking and driving. A preliminary breath test measured his blood alcohol content at 0.032%, according to the charges.

While on probation, Krenz must pay restitution to his victim of more than $10,000, abstain from alcohol and illicit drugs, stay out of bars and liquor stores, and remain off snowmobiles and all other recreational vehicles.

The prosecution said the two friends were among a group ice fishing on the lake southwest of Faribault. Krenz, who didn’t have a headlight turned on, hit Kreger at 50 to 60 miles per hour and sent him flipping over the snowmobile and landing on his head.