Brenda Kemmerick was just minutes into her morning walk Saturday in Minneapolis when she sniffed the smoky air from Canadian wildfires, prompting her to don a mask she had previously used only to protect herself from COVID-19.

"I usually wouldn't have been wearing a mask outside like this," Kemmerick said as she made her way through Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale. "You're breathing a little heavier and those particles, they say, get in there."

People across Minnesota braced themselves again Saturday to the unsettling idea that simply going outside could be hazardous to their health, as a stifling blanket of soot-filled air from Canadian wildfires continued to hover over the state. And the air quality was predicted to get even worse at times before it gets better in the coming days.

HCMC was seeing an increase in patients coming in with shortness of breath, said John Gallagan, manager of the Respiratory Care and Pulmonary Function Lab. "I couldn't tell you a percentage," he said. "But we've been busy anyway and this is just creating more business for us."

The smoke was the cause of a few calls to the Minneapolis Fire Department, Chief Bryan Tyner said, from callers complaining about the unusual odor in the air. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said drivers should increase their following distance if smoke is causing poor visibility, and turn on their headlights.

The immediate forecast for a respite from the smoke wasn't good, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Ahasic. He said more smoke would move through the metro area and get thicker Saturday evening. But he predicted air quality would improve by Sunday morning.

A view of the Mississippi River covered in smoke during sunrise on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in St. Paul. Canadian wildfires continue to effect the air quality in the Twin Cities. ] ANTRANIK TAVITIAN • anto.tavitian@startribune.comSmoke fills the air during sunrise on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in St. Paul. Canadian wildfires continue to effect the air quality in the Twin Cities.

Gallagan said the risk is greater for older people and children, and for anyone with heart or lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Those people should minimize time spent outdoors and carry an inhaler or use a nebulizer, he said.

In northwest Ontario, 120 fires were reported as of Saturday afternoon, with at least 29 not under control, according to Chris Marchand, a spokesman for the fire management center in Dryden, Ont. Not only have there been more fires to date this season in that part of Ontario — 843, compared with the 10-year average to date of 572 — but they've been bigger, covered more ground and generated more smoke, he said. More than 1.5 million acres have burned in northwest Ontario, nearly four times more than usual.

Spotty showers in Ontario and Manitoba Friday night did little to arrest the smoke from the record-setting wildfires north of the border, and the short-term forecast is not encouraging. "Until that deep underground gets the soaking it needs, we are going to be doing the status quo here," Marchand said.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) continued its air quality alert for the entire state until noon on Tuesday. Officials said they expected smoke from the Canadian fires to continue blowing into the state on Sunday and recirculate Monday into Tuesday under a high pressure system. Southerly winds should move the smoke out of the state starting Tuesday

No clear answers

While some outdoor activities continued as planned in the metro area, many were thinking twice about spending a lot of time outside and others, like Kemmerick, were making adjustments in their daily routines.

The Loring Park Art Festival made its return after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds went from tent to tent browsing through paintings, sculptures and jewelry.

"People are excited to be out," said Sue Holmquist of Northfield, who was selling pottery. She and her husband, Chris, were happy to be in the Twin Cities, where they said skies were clearer than at their home in the Northfield countryside. "This is more blue than we've seen in days," Sue Holmquist said.

At Theodore Wirth Regional Park, dozens were golfing and taking the mountain biking trails. The smoke didn't bother Minneapolis resident Sam Olson, who was mountain biking with his son, but he said it did affect the family earlier in the week. They had to leave their cabin south of the Canadian border early because "the smoke was so thick you couldn't see 200 yards, and it smelt like a campfire," said Olson, who has asthma.

Jesse Berman postponed plans to go biking with his kids this weekend. "I don't want to be out there and have my kids out there breathing smoky air for an extended period of time," said Berman, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Minnesota's School of Public Health.

Young and healthy adults can probably spend time outside without symptoms beyond a cough or scratchy throat, Berman said. But they should avoid strenuous activities that cause heavy breathing, which pulls more particles into the lungs and bloodstream. He recommends that people stay indoors as much as possible, especially in late afternoon as other air pollutants increase.

"Air conditioning and HVAC systems actually do a pretty good job of filtering out the [smoke] particles," Berman said. "Try to avoid opening your windows later in the afternoon in the heat of the day."

People with COVID are also at extra risk, along with those who smoke or use inhaled chemicals, Gallagan said. A two-layer cloth mask of the kind worn to protect against COVID can help protect the lungs from smoke outdoors, he said.

Research is still underway, but it's possible that those who have had COVID may be more vulnerable to wildfire smoke. Experts are gathering information about the virus' long-term effects.

"We're still in the beginnings of this to see what it looks like on the other side," Gallagan said. "Unfortunately, we don't have a really clear answer right now."

According to Ahasic, until the wildfires in the West and Canada get under control, smoke will continue in the atmosphere through the rest of the summer. "We'll have to see how it goes as we head into next week," he said.

Staff writer Patrick Kennedy contributed to this story.

A view of the Smith Avenue High Bridge covered in smoke during sunrise on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in St. Paul. Canadian wildfires continue to effect the air quality in the Twin Cities. ] ANTRANIK TAVITIAN • anto.tavitian@startribune.comSmoke fills the air during sunrise on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in St. Paul. Canadian wildfires continue to effect the air quality in the Twin Cities.

