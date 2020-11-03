The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon with little action around the league and none from the Vikings.

After Sunday’s 28-22 victory over the Packers got his team to 2-5, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of trade speculation, “It just depends on what kind of offers we get or what kind of things we can come up with. It really has nothing to do with the wins at this point in time.”

The Vikings sent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for third- and fifth-round draft picks in 2021 and 2022, respectively, on Oct. 22 when they were 1-5. With Pro Bowl defensive players Anthony Barr (pectoral) and Danielle Hunter (neck) out for the season because of injuries, there was speculation the team would deal more veterans for draft choices as it rebuilds.

D.J. Wonnum, who got extra playing time because of the Ngakoue trade, ended Sunday’s game in Green Bay with a strip sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers were reportedly in on trade talks for Houston wideout Will Fuller, but he remained with the Texans.

