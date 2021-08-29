After losing their season opener the night before, the No. 7 Gophers volleyball team swept Texas Christian 25-7, 25-19, 25-16 on Saturday night in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Madison, Wis.

"We got to try to get it going, that is what preseason is all about," Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said in a Big Ten Network interview, referring to nonconference matches. "Putting all the pieces together."

The Gophers dominated with a balanced attack. Fifth-year outside hitter Stephanie Samedy, the returning Big Ten Player of the Year, had 12 kills and two of them ended the second and third sets.

Taylor Landfair, a 6-5 sophomore, had 11 kills, as did Jenna Wenaas, including one that won the first set. Wenaas hit .308. Setter Melani Shaffmaster had 32 assists and 11 digs. CC McGraw led the Gophers in digs with 13.

"We definitely needed to bounce back," said Landfair on BTN after the match, "and take what we learned from [Friday] night."

• No. 2 Wisconsin (2-0) defeated No. 10 Baylor 25-16, 25-7, 16-25, 25-15 in the other second-day match of the challenge.

Setter Sydney Hilley, a grad student who played at Champlin Park, had 46 assists for the Badgers.

Etc.

• Guard Olivia Olson, who will be a Benilde-St. Margaret's sophomore, had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists as the U.S. women's team (5-0) routed Mexico 121-30 in the semifinals of the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Leon, Mexico. The Americans will play Canada (5-0) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the gold medal game. Canada beat Argentina 74-47 in its semifinal game.

• Forward Dane Montgomery will join North Dakota for the upcoming men's hockey season, the program announced. He played for Waterloo of the USHL the past three seasons. He scored 17 goals and added 25 assists for 42 points in 96 career games for the Blackhawks. Montgomery played for Grands Forks (N.D.) Red River in high school.

• Minnesota Morris was picked to finish first in the UMAC women's cross-country coaches' preseason poll.