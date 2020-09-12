Nine more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 929 new confirmed coronavirus infections, according to a data release on Saturday morning. That brings the volume of total reported cases in the state to 83,588.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for seven of the newly announced deaths, which came on a volume of about 1.7 million completed tests. Statewide, the pandemic’s toll reached 1,906 deaths.

The nine Minnesotans who died ranged in age from 70 to 94. Three of the deaths occurred in Hennepin County and two in Ramsey County, with one each in Anoka, Lyon, Mower and St. Louis counties.

The latest numbers show 247 patients were hospitalized, compared with 253 on Friday; 140 patients required intensive care, compared with 139 on Friday. Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been trending down or holding steady in recent weeks.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 6,899 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness and many lack symptoms.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 9,077 cases statewide. A total of 76,650 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation.

Confirmed cases have been reported in all of the state’s 87 counties.