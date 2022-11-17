Spring Grove scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns Thursday to break open a tight game and beat Fertile-Beltrami 27-6 in a Nine-Man semifinal of the high school football state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Spring Grove qualified for the Prep Bowl for the third time in six years. The Lions won the Nine-Man state championship in 2017 and 2018.
Quarterback Eli Solum scored three touchdowns, including the two in the fourth quarter, for the Lions (13-0). Fertile-Beltrami fell to 11-1.
