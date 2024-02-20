Nikki Haley, the sole remaining Republican running against Donald Trump, will hold a campaign event in Bloomington on Monday evening.
Haley will stop at the DoubleTree hotel in west Bloomington between campaigning in Michigan and Colorado.
Her visit will be the first from a major presidential candidate this year, after President Joe Biden stopped just across the state line in Superior, Wis. last month.
Haley's visit will come just over a week before Minnesota voters cast ballots in the March 5 presidential primary election, along with Super Tuesday voters in 12 other states.
The campaign released little information Tuesday afternoon, and it was not clear if the event would be open to the public.
South Metro Medical examiner: Man killed self after fatally shooting 2 Burnsville officers and medic
