Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, will rally supporters in Bloomington Monday evening as she continues a campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, despite long odds of winning against Donald Trump.

Haley won nearly 40% of the vote during Saturday's primary in South Carolina, and spent Sunday and part of Monday campaigning in Michigan ahead of that state's primary Tuesday. But rather than staying in Michigan, Haley is embarking on a tour of Super Tuesday states, starting with Minnesota. Though she has yet to win a primary contest, Haley's campaign said she is staying in the race.

"We know this is an uphill battle," Haley's campaign manager Betsy Ankeny said in a weekend call with reporters.

Haley's campaign has been hammering on polls that show her outperforming Trump in theoretical matchups against Biden, and Ankeny blamed Trump for Republicans' performance in the last few election cycles.

"He will drag the entire Republican ticket down with him," Ankeny said.

In 2022, Ankeny noted that Republicans underperformed expectations in Congressional elections though they narrowly took the House. And she said Republicans did not win control of any state legislatures — with some, including Minnesota, controlled by Democrats.

Haley does not have paid staff working in Minnesota or other Super Tuesday states, and is instead relying on volunteer "leadership teams" of local elected officials and Republican activists. Ankeny said the campaign is spending "seven figure[s]" on television and online advertisements in Super Tuesday states.

Ankeny said Haley intends to stay in contention as long as there is an "appetite" for an alternative to Trump.

Haley's rally is at the DoubleTree hotel at 7800 Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington at 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.