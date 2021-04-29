Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of April 19-25 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

1. 93rd Academy Awards (ABC)

2. 60 Minutes (CBS)

3. Chicago Med (NBC)

4. Young Sheldon (CBS)

5. Chicago Fire (NBC)

Ruby Rose in “Vanquish.”

6. The Voice (NBC)

7. NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

8. 911 (Fox)

9. Chicago PD (NBC)

10. FBI (repeat) (CBS)

11. 911: Lone Star (Fox)

12. United States of Al (CBS)

13. The Neighborhood (CBS)

14. The Masked Singer (Fox)

15. Mom (CBS)

16. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

17. Oscars: Into the Spotlight (ABC)

18. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

19. Bull (CBS)

20. Law and Order: SVU (NBC)

Movie rentals

'Vanquish' is apt title

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

1. "Vanquish"

2. "Wonder Woman 1984"

3. "News of the World"

4. "The Croods: A New Age"

5. "Willy's Wonderland"

6. "Promising Young Woman"

7. "Greenland"

8. "Soul"

9. "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"

10. "The Penthouse"