Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb. 22-28 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

1. 60 Minutes (CBS)

2. Young Sheldon (CBS)

3. Equalizer (CBS)

4. 78th Annual Golden Globes (NBC)

5. 911 (Fox)

6. American Idol (ABC)

7. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

8. The Neighborhood (CBS)

9. America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

10. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

11. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

12. NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

13. The Bachelor (ABC)

14. 911: Lone Star (Fox)

15. B Positive (CBS)

16. Mom (CBS)

17. Bull (CBS)

18. This Is Us (NBC)

19. FBI (repeat) (CBS)

20. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Croods' sequel scores

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

1. "The Croods: A New Age"

2. "Greenland"

3. "Wrong Turn"

4. "Let Him Go"

5. "Freaky"

6. "The War With Grandpa"

7. "Horizon Line"

8. "Shadow in the Cloud"

9. "Redemption Day"

10. "Breach"