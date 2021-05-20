Eleven years after he claimed an intruder shot and killed his wife in their St. Paul home, Nicholas Firkus was charged Thursday with murder in her death.

Firkus was charged Thursday with one count of second degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife Heidi in the couple's St. Paul home on April 25, 2010.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office announced the charges a day after a St. Paul SWAT team arrested Firkus in his Mounds View home while serving a sealed warrant. Judge Kellie Charles set bail at $3 million and scheduled Firkus' next court appearance for July 1.

"Every homicide is a tragedy. Every victim deserves justice. Every family that has had a loved one stolen from them deserves the truth," said St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. "Today, after years of tenacious work by investigators and our law enforcement partners, we are one step closer to getting justice for Heidi, and the truth for everyone who loved her — especially her mother, father and brothers. I'm hopeful that this provides Heidi's family with some sense of solace."

Firkus' attorney Joe Friedberg said he had no comment on the charges.

On the day of her death, Heidi Firkus called 911 about 6:30 a.m. to report somebody was trying to break into her home on the 1700 block of W. Minnehaha Avenue, but didn't say that anybody had gotten inside. But 38 seconds into the call, as Heidi was giving dispatch her address, the 911 operator heard a noise that sounded like a gunshot, Heidi stopped speaking, and the call went dead.

Nicholas Firkus

"There is no significant background noise on the call," the criminal complaint reads.

Two minutes later, Firkus called 911 and said a suspect took his shotgun and shot him and his wife as they tried to run out the back door toward a detached garage. Firkus was only able to give officers who arrived at the scene "a vague description of the assailant." the complaint said.

Though Firkus told officers he struggled with the killer near the front door, evidence at the scene didn't fit his account. A small table just inside the door with a beer bottle, a water bottle, and a receipt on it appeared undisturbed. Heidi Firkus was shot once in the back, and police found her in the kitchen, about 14 feet from the front door.

"Given where Heidi was shot, the trajectory of that shot, if extended back to just inside the front door, would require the shotgun to be near the table inside the door," the complaint continued.

Firkus told investigators he brought the shotgun up from the basement about a month before the incident because moisture in the basement was causing the gun to rust. He said the shotgun was unloaded, and that he loaded the shotgun only when he heard the noises with the door downstairs, the complaint said.

Investigators tested swabs from the gun for DNA but found no unidentified DNA profiles. DNA swabs from the entry door contained insufficient genetic information., the charges said.

The complaint also says Heidi's death occurred the day before the couple was to be evicted from their home. Records showed their home had been foreclosed and the couple owed more than $1,700 to the bank. Despite the deadline to move, nothing had been packed.

Records also revealed the couple had more than $17,000 in credit card debt. In the weeks before her death, Heidi asked Firkus in e-mails to address the repeat calls from creditors that she was receiving, and Firkus assured her that he was dealing with the bank regarding alleged fraud on their account, according to the complaint.

Heidi was likely unaware of the financial difficulty the couple was in, court records show.

In one of the final e-mail exchanges between the couple on April 23 where Heidi discusses plans with friends, Firkus simply replies: "Oh, I'm ok with that as long as I can have you to myself tomorrow night."

Firkus' arrest was a collaboration between the FBI and St. Paul police.

Heidi Firkus' parents John and Linda attended Thursday's news conference and released a statement.

"We're extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years. We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can't have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth," "God is honored by truth. Heidi's life and memory is further honored by truth."

Firkus remarried two years after Heidi's death. Court records show the marriage dissolved in 2019. Nicholas and his second wife had three children when they divorced, court records show. He most recently worked as director of operations at Crew2, a Minneapolis company offering an array of home-related installation services.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768