One step closer
If Monday’s agreement is approved:
• July 13: Formal training camps would begin.
• July 26: Teams would travel to one of two hub cities. The hub cities were not announced Monday but are believed to be Toronto and Edmonton.
• Aug. 1: Stanley Cup playoff round-robin and qualifying-round games would begin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Red Sox dogged by claims of racism, sexual abuse
Last month, when former Major League All-star Torii Hunter said he'd been called the N-word "a hundred times" at Boston's storied Fenway Park, the Red Sox were quick to back him up with a promise to fight racism.
Twins
Twins' Garver says players going ahead without feeling completely safe
MLB's initial round of testing has run into glitches.
Twins
Twins will open season in Chicago vs. White Sox
Seven of the Twins' 10 games against Cleveland will be at Target Field.
Twins
Twins will turn up the dial with intrasquad game Wednesday
The team knows it has to push the pace with the shortened season rapidly approaching.
Twins
Nats, Astros, Cards cancel workouts over virus testing delay
Baseball's two World Series teams canceled workouts Monday because of coronavirus testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the season.