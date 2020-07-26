Bubble life in Edmonton by the numbers
6 locker rooms inside Rogers Place
8 movie theaters, dining areas and activity spaces
13 fitness centers, weight facilities and practice ice rinks
14 on-site restaurants, bars, pubs, food trucks, pop-ups and coffee shops
24 team-dedicated lounges, suites and offices within Rogers Place
32 broadcast cameras, 12 more than a normal game
52 person traveling party for the Wild
