Bubble life in Edmonton by the numbers

6 locker rooms inside Rogers Place

8 movie theaters, dining areas and activity spaces

13 fitness centers, weight facilities and practice ice rinks

14 on-site restaurants, bars, pubs, food trucks, pop-ups and coffee shops

24 team-dedicated lounges, suites and offices within Rogers Place

32 broadcast cameras, 12 more than a normal game

52 person traveling party for the Wild