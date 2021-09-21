TOP TWO TEAMS

1. Buccaneers (2-0): Including the postseason, Tampa Bay has won nine consecutive games while scoring at least 30 points, an NFL record.

2. Raiders (2-0): All Derek Carr has done is beat half of the AFC North (Baltimore and Pittsburgh) while throwing for 817 yards.

BOTTOM TWO TEAMS

31. Jaguars (0-2): They have lost 17 straight and get the 2-0 Cardinals at home next.

32. Jets (0-2): Looks like the Jets and Jaguars will be fighting it out for the No. 1 overall draft pick for the second year in a row.

WHERE ARE THE VIKINGS?

Staying put at No. 26. That makes them the best 0-2 team in football! They're the only 0-2 team that's lost both on the road.

BEST WIN

Ravens 36, Chiefs 35: Lamar Jackson finally beats Patrick Mahomes when Baltimore defense forces a late turnover. Mahomes fell to 11-1 in September games.

WORST LOSS

Seahawks 30, Titans 33 (OT): Seattle led 30-16 in the fourth quarter.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Derek Carr: Went 28-of-37 for 382 yards, two touchdowns and a 126.2 passer rating in the Raiders' victory at Pittsburgh, six days after beating the Ravens in overtime.

WORST CALL

David Culley: After Houston gained 13 yards on third-and-15, Culley declined a defensive offsides penalty against the Browns. Then Culley punted the ball! No one looked more surprised than Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

STAT OF THE WEEK

According to Next Gen Stats, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson went 15 for 23 with 132 yards and four interceptions when he WASN'T pressured.

STREAKING

With five passing touchdowns against the Falcons, Tom Brady has four consecutive regular-season games with at least four touchdown passes, tied with Dan Marino for second place behind Peyton Manning's NFL record of five.

WEEK 3 SNEAK PREVIEW

Will Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett extend a streak against the Vikings?

GAME OF THE WEEK

Buccaneers (2-0) at Rams (2-0). Brady vs. the thing he hates most – Pressure Up the Middle (Aaron Donald).

STAT TO WATCH

With touchdown receptions of 63 and 69 yards, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett has joined Randy Moss, Jerry Rice and Steve Smith Sr. as the only players since 1990 to have multiple touchdown catches of at least 60 yards through two games. Next up: a Vikings defense that gave up 400 yards passing in Week 2.

LOCK

Broncos (-11) over Jets in Denver. Season Lock record: 1-0.

UPSET ALERT

Bears (+7 1/2) over Browns in Cleveland. Season Upset record: 2-0.

BOLD PREDICTION

The Bears will hold Cleveland's No. 3-ranked rushing attack to fewer than 100 yards. Season Bold record: 0-1.