The anemic NFC won't look so thin and weak when the resurgent 49ers visit Philadelphia as the favorite to beat an Eagles team that's a league-best 10-1 with wins over Miami, Dallas, Kansas City and Buffalo.

The 49ers (8-3) hold the NFC's second seed and trail the Eagles by two games. After a three-game losing streak last month, the 49ers have won three straight while outscoring their opponents 91-30.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, the game of the week features Denver, 6-5, and the hottest team in the league at 6-5, Houston. It's hard to believe that 2 ½ months ago Denver was the AFC's only winless team at 0-3. Today, the Broncos are ninth in the conference and could join the playoff picture with a win and a Colts loss at Tennessee.

With the Vikings on a bye, here are five games to watch this weekend:

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Lions (-4½) at Saints: In the past two weeks, the Saints have 34 points and Detroit has seven turnovers. Take the home team, but trust neither. Saints 24, Lions 21

Chiefs (-5 ½) at Packers: Trust that Patrick Mahomes' first trip to Lambeau won't go well for the Packers on Sunday night. Chiefs 31, Packers 20

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Bengals (+8 ½) at Jaguars: Jake Browning and no running game makes for mustn't see TV in Jacksonville on Monday night. Jaguars 34, Bengals 13

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Chargers (-5½) at Patriots: At his 2023 pace of two wins, Bill Belichick will now be 91 when he passes Don Shula's NFL record sometime during the 2043 season. Patriots 17, Chargers 10

GAME OF THE WEEK

49ers (-3½) at Eagles: All the really good teams in the NFC meet in Philadelphia on Sunday. Eagles 28, 49ers 24

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 42-33; 35-40.

Upset special: 3-9.

Lock of the Week: 11-1.

Vikings: 6-6.