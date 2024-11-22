NFC North Week 12 picks: Lions eye records while others hope for improvement on offense

Caleb Williams and the Bears offense were balanced and decisive with Brown calling plays in what should have been a last-second win over the Packers. Logic says Brian Flores and the Vikings’ No. 1-ranked run defense will befuddle the No. 1 overall pick. This, however, has the feel of a typical NFL upset in which a team that’s won three straight trips over the division foe that’s lost four straight but has home-field advantage and newfound confidence from finding a balanced, quick-release rhythm offensively. Bears 20, Vikings 19