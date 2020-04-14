Ex-teammates and others around the NFL were stunned to learn of the death of former Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson on Monday.

Jackson, 36, was killed when his car struck a tree and rolled over Sunday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

A sampling of some of the reaction to the news from social media:

Sage Rosenfels

Rosenfels fondly recalled his competition for the Vikings starting job in 2009 and 2010. Rosenfels was dealt to the Giants before the 2010 season opener.

Gus Frerotte

Frerotte returned in 2008 for his second stint with the Vikings, initially serving as Jackson’s backup, then taking over as the starter in Week 3. He injured his back in Week 14, and Jackson was restored as the starter the rest of the way, including a playoff loss to Philadelphia.

Bryant McKinnie

The massive left tackle was in his fifth season with the Vikings when Jackson was drafted in 2006, and the two were teammates through 2010. He said he remained close to Jackson after their playing careers had ended.

Visanthe Shiancoe

The tight end joined the Vikings in 2007 after four seasons with the Giants, spending five seasons here.

Chad Greenway

The linebacker was the Vikings’ first-round pick in the 2006 draft; Jackson was one of three second-rounders, coming after cornerback Cedric Griffin and center Ryan Cook.

Brian Robison

The longtime Vikings defensive lineman was drafted in 2007, when Jackson took over as the starting QB.

Derek Mason

In his seventh year as the coach at Vanderbilt, he served as a Vikings assistant defensive backs coach from 2007 to 2009 under Brad Childress, who had been one of his coaches in college at Northern Arizona.

Warren Moon

The Hall of Fame quarterback followed his three seasons (1994-96) with the Vikings with two in Seattle; Jackson left the Vikings to become the starter with the Seahawks in 2011.

Russell Wilson

After spending 2012 with Buffalo, Jackson returned to Seattle in 2013 as Wilson’s backup; the Seahawks won the Super Bowl that season, beating Denver in a rout.

Pete Carroll

A Vikings assistant for five seasons in the 1980s, Carroll has been the Seahawks coach since 2010.