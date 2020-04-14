Tarvaris Jackson (1983-2020)

College: After playing backup to future first-round pick Matt Jones at Arkansas, Jackson transferred to Division I-AA Alabama State, where he was a three-year starter (2003-05).

Drafted: The Vikings traded up to choose Jackson with the final pick of the second round (64th overall) in 2006.

With the Vikings: Played from 2006 to '10. Started in 2007 and 2008 before backing up Brett Favre his final two seasons.

NFL career: 10 years. He signed as a free agent with Seattle in 2011, was traded to Buffalo in 2012, and finished with three seasons as Russell Wilson’s backup in Seattle, winning a Super Bowl ring.

Post NFL: Quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State in 2019; assistant coach at Alabama State in 2018.

Career stats: Jackson played in 59 NFL regular-season games, starting 34. He was 17-17 as a starter. With the Vikings, he threw 24 touchdown passes and had 22 interceptions in 36 games, with a passer rating of 76.6.

Did you know? His incomplete pass in Super Bowl XLVIII vs. Denver makes him the only backup QB to throw a pass in the past 19 Super Bowls.