NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. Eagles (14-3): Philadelphia, which sat atop the NFC for the whole season, won the NFC East claimed the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage after quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a shoulder injury to lead a 22-16 win over the Giants on Sunday. Up next: Bye.

2. 49ers (13-4): The NFC West champions held on to No. 2 seed over the Vikings with a 38-13 dismantling of the Cardinals. San Francisco has won 10 in a row, six behind rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. Up next: vs. Seattle, 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

3. Vikings (13-4): The NFC North champions beat Chicago 29-13 but needed a San Francisco loss to reclaim the No. 2 seed. That didn't happen, so the Vikings are guaranteed only one home playoff game. Up next: vs. the N.Y. Giants, 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

4. Buccaneers (8-9): Tampa Bay won the NFC South and clinched the No. 4 seed last week. Sunday's 30-17 loss to Atlanta, with Tom Brady resting much of the game, meant the Bucs are the sixth team in NFL history to make the playoffs with a losing record. Up next: vs. Dallas, 7:15 p.m. Monday.

5. Cowboys (12-5): Dallas had a chance at the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed when the day began, but fell flat in a 26-6 loss to Washington. Quarterback Dak Prescott has an interception in seven straight games and 15 overall in only 12 games this season. Up next: at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. Monday.

6. Giants (9-7-1): The Giants were locked into the No. 6 seed entering the weekend and rested several top players in the loss to the Eagles. They return to U.S. Bank Stadium three weeks after losing 27-24 on Greg Joseph's last-season 61-yard field goal. Up next: at the Vikings, 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

7. Seahawks (9-8): The Seahawks did their part, beating the Rams 19-16 in overtime. That eliminated the Lions, who Seattle then needed to beat Green Bay. Detroit won 20-16 at Lambeau Field to send Geno Smith to the postseason. Up next: at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3): The Chiefs, the AFC West champion, secured the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a 31-13 win over the Raiders on Saturday. They have home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs unless they face the Bills for the conference championship, which would be played at a neutral site. Up next: Bye.

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3): The AFC East champion capped an emotional week after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest with its seven straight win, beating New England 35-23 to secure the No. 2 seed and thwart the Patriots playoff hopes. Up next: vs. Miami, Noon, Sunday.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4): With a decisive 27-16 win over Baltimore, the AFC North champion Bengals avoided a coin flip to determine the home team for next weekend's wild-card rematch against the Ravens. The defending AFC champions have won eight in a row. Up next: vs. Baltimore, 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8): Jacksonville won the AFC South with a 20-16 win over Tennessee on Saturday, completing a worst-to-first run in the division to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. Up next: vs. L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7): They are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but lost receiver Mike Williams to a back injury during a 31-28 loss to Denver in which Chargers starters played most of the game, even though they were locked into the No. 5 seed. Up next: at Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7): The Ravens started third-string rookie quarterback Anthony Brown against the Bengals and hope to have Lamar Jackson, who has been out since Dec. 4 with a knee sprain, back for the playoffs. Up next: at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

7. Miami Dolphins (9-8): With third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson at the helm, Miami beat the Jets 11-6 and then the Patriots lost to the Bills to put the Dolphins in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 season. Miami has not won a playoff game in 22 years. Up next: at Buffalo, Noon, Sunday.