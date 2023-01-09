The Vikings know which foes they'll face next season, even if they'll have to wait until this spring to learn the order.

Aside from the typical trips through the NFC North, the Vikings will have six additional road games. They will play nine road games and eight home games after having the opposite this season.

The Vikings are scheduled to playthe entire AFC West and NFC South divisions, plus the corresponding division winners of the NFC East (Eagles) and AFC North (Bengals). Minnesota will travel to the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles and Bengals.

The trip to Philadelphia will be the Vikings' fifth since 2016 (or sixth if there's an NFC Championship Game rematch this year). Minnesota is 1-3 at Philly in that stretch.

The Vikings will host at U.S. Bank Stadium the typical three NFC North foes, plus the 49ers — as the winners of the NFC West — as well as the Chiefs, Chargers, Saints and Buccaneers.