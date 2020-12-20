Playoff picture

The Vikings (6-7) still have a shot at the playoffs, but they have to start by picking up a game on the Cardinals (7-6) somewhere in the next three weeks while finishing second in the NFC North (they're tied with the Bears, but beat them once already and have a 3-1 record in the division to Chicago's 1-3 mark).

NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

1. y-Green Bay (North) 11-3

2. x-New Orleans (South) 10-3

3. L.A. Rams (West) 9-4

4. Washington (East) 6-7

Wild cards

5. Seattle 9-4

6. Tampa Bay 8-5

7. Arizona 7-6

Best of the rest

8. Vikings 6-7

9. Chicago 6-7

AFC playoff picture

Division leaders

1. y-Kansas City (West) 12-1

2. x-Pittsburgh (North) 11-2

3. y-Buffalo (East) 11-3

4. Tennessee (South) 9-4

Wild cards

5. Cleveland 9-4

6. Indianapolis 9-4

7. Miami 8-5

Best of the rest

8. Baltimore 8-5

x-clinched playoff berth; y-clinched division title