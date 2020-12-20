Playoff picture
The Vikings (6-7) still have a shot at the playoffs, but they have to start by picking up a game on the Cardinals (7-6) somewhere in the next three weeks while finishing second in the NFC North (they're tied with the Bears, but beat them once already and have a 3-1 record in the division to Chicago's 1-3 mark).
NFC playoff picture
Division leaders
1. y-Green Bay (North) 11-3
2. x-New Orleans (South) 10-3
3. L.A. Rams (West) 9-4
4. Washington (East) 6-7
Wild cards
5. Seattle 9-4
6. Tampa Bay 8-5
7. Arizona 7-6
Best of the rest
8. Vikings 6-7
9. Chicago 6-7
AFC playoff picture
Division leaders
1. y-Kansas City (West) 12-1
2. x-Pittsburgh (North) 11-2
3. y-Buffalo (East) 11-3
4. Tennessee (South) 9-4
Wild cards
5. Cleveland 9-4
6. Indianapolis 9-4
7. Miami 8-5
Best of the rest
8. Baltimore 8-5
x-clinched playoff berth; y-clinched division title