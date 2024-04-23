If you're an old fogie who still loves defense, look away now!

This Mock Draft 1.n.Done has offensive players being taken with the top seven picks, nine of the first 10 and 13 of the first 14.

The inability to win, function or even keep Bill Belichick employed without a franchise quarterback is driving this year's offensive shopping spree. This particular venture into the futile world of mock drafts projects six quarterbacks in the top 13 picks, including one of two projected trades in which the Vikings do indeed find a partner and officially start the countdown clock to the day when General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and/or coach Kevin O'Connell are either canonized by or excommunicated from Purple Nation.

No pressure, guys. No pressure at all.

1. Bears (from Carolina)

Caleb Williams, QB, Southern California. The Bears have never had a quarterback reach 30 touchdowns or 4,000 yards in a season. Ever. So try, try again they must.

2. Commanders

Jayden Daniels, QB, Louisiana State. Washington has had 12 starting QBs since Kirk Cousins left after the 2017 season. So, try, try again they must.

3. Patriots

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina. A quarterback-starved team simply does not trade this pick with Maye and J.J. McCarthy on the board.

4. Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State. Arizona has 11 picks, including three of the top 35. They don't need more picks. They need the best player in this draft.

5. Vikings (mock trade with Chargers)

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan. The Vikings surrender the 11th and 23rd picks this year and a fourth-rounder next year for the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history. The Chargers' Jim Harbaugh thanks his former college QB for helping him move down to fill two needs at right tackle and receiver.

6. Giants

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU. The Giants' leading receiver last year was Wan'Dale Robinson, a 5-8 guy who had 60 catches for 525 yards and an 8.8 average.

7. Titans

Joe Alt, LT, Notre Dame. New line coach Bill Callahan loves the Totino-Grace grad, and vice versa. The Titans fill a huge need with the draft's safest pick.

8. Falcons

Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama. Atlanta doesn't have to move up to fill a need with the top defender still on the board.

9. Bears

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington. D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and now this guy? No wonder Vikings DC Brian Flores says he wants more cornerbacks.

10. Jets

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia. The Jets need Aaron Rodgers, and Aaron Rodgers needs an elite player who can help from Day 1.

11. Chargers (mock trade with Vikings)

Taliese Fuaga, RT, Oregon State. Everything Harbaugh does offensively is based on having maulers up front.

12. Broncos

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon. Monday's trade for Zach Wilson did little to help this QB-dysfunctional team.

13. Raiders

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington. This isn't the year for QB beggars to choose waiting until the second round. A trade down in Round 1 is a possibility for Vegas.

14. Saints

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State. New Orleans is a mess at tackle.

15. Colts

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo. Indianapolis adds the top corner to one of the league's youngest secondaries.

16. Seahawks

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas. If this game-changing D-tackle falls this far, Seattle's defensive-minded coach Mike Macdonald will catch him.

17. Jaguars

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama. Jacksonville is desperate for a cornerback. Mitchell is another one they like, but he's gone.

18. Bengals

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson. The run on corners continues, but Cincinnati also could go receiver or offensive tackle.

19. Rams

Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois. Sean McVay has coached the Rams for seven seasons, been to two Super Bowls and won one. And this is his first first-round pick.

20. Steelers

Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington. If Russell Wilson is going to cook again, Pittsburgh needs more muscle to run the ball.

21. Dolphins

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State. Miami could reach for Michigan DT Kris Jenkins to fill a need, but Verse's value here is greater.

22. Bills (mock trade with Eagles)

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU. Needing to replace Stefon Diggs, leapfrog the Chargers and hold off the Chiefs from coming up, Buffalo sends Philly the 28th and 128th picks this year and a third-rounder in 2025.

23. Chargers (mock trade with Vikings)

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas. Harbaugh still takes a receiver, filling a need with a long, fluid target.

24. Cowboys

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon. Nothing flashy for the Cowboys. Just the best interior lineman in the draft.

25. Packers

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia. The Packers' unmatched foresight at the QB position allows them to stand pat at 25 and fill a need.

26. Buccaneers

Graham Barton, OL, Duke. He has tremendous position flexibility, but probably ends up at center in the NFL.

27. Cardinals (from Houston)

Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA. If he's still on the board, he's excellent value for a guy Pro Football Focus ranks ahead of Alabama's Dallas Turner.

28. Eagles (mock trade with Bills)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama. Philly needs to rebuild its offensive line. Latham could be long gone by this spot.

29. Lions

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa. The Hawkeyes have been very good to Lions GM Brad Holmes.

30. Ravens

Tyler Guyton, OT, Arkansas. If he's gone, Baltimore could turn to cornerback as another need.

31. 49ers

Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State. Back in the first round for the first time since the Trey Lance trade, the 49ers pick from their favorite position.

32. Chiefs

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia. Kansas City makes its living off Patrick Mahomes and nailing picks like this at the bottom of rounds.