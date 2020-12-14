NFC playoff picture The Vikings are on the outside looking in with three games left (vs. Chicago, at New Orleans, at Detroit). Here's how the NFC currently lines up:
Division leaders 1. Green Bay (North) 10-3 2. New Orleans (South) 10-3 3. L.A. Rams (West) 9-4 4. Washington (East) 6-7
Wild cards 5. Seattle (West) 9-4 6. Tampa Bay (South) 8-5 7. Arizona (West) 7-6
First teams out 8. Vikings (North) 6-7 9. Chicago (North) 6-7 10. Detroit (North) 5-8 11. San Francisco (West) 5-8
Vikings Uncertain footing: Bailey's missed kicks stand out as Vikings lose to Bucs, fall out of playoffs
No. 1 Stanford moves VanDerveer one victory from wins record
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer tied the late Pat Summitt as winningest women's coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 on Sunday night as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California 83-38.
'Explosive' Durant scores 15 in 1st preseason game with Nets
Kevin Durant still can score in bunches.
It took half a quarter vs. Bucs for game to fall apart for Vikings
Control was all but lost for the Vikings in the second quarter in a mashup of misfortune and implausibility vs. Tampa Bay.
Bills improve to 10-3 with 26-15 win over sloppy Steelers
Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Seattle throttles NAIA-member Northwest 89-40 in home opener
Riley Grigsby scored 27 points on 11-for-16 shooting and Seattle beat NAIA-member Northwest 89-40 on Sunday night in the Redhawks' home opener.