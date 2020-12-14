NFC playoff picture The Vikings are on the outside looking in with three games left (vs. Chicago, at New Orleans, at Detroit). Here's how the NFC currently lines up:

Division leaders 1. Green Bay (North) 10-3 2. New Orleans (South) 10-3 3. L.A. Rams (West) 9-4 4. Washington (East) 6-7

Wild cards 5. Seattle (West) 9-4 6. Tampa Bay (South) 8-5 7. Arizona (West) 7-6

First teams out 8. Vikings (North) 6-7 9. Chicago (North) 6-7 10. Detroit (North) 5-8 11. San Francisco (West) 5-8