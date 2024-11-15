Vikings

NFC North Week 11 picks: Will the Bears’ changes change their fortunes against the Packers?

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig takes a spin around the NFC North and finds stout run defense in Detroit, impatience in Chicago and a notable winning streak in Green Bay.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2024 at 6:53PM
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron this week, saying it was a “well-thought-out” decision. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

Did you know?

In Detroit, coach Dan Campbell said the key to last week’s comeback win in Houston centered around one thing: Stonewalling Texans running back Joe Mixon. Houston led 23-7 at the half and tried to shorten the game. But Mixon had just 46 yards on 25 carries, a 1.84 average, his lowest since Week 7 of the 2019 season. CBS Sports also noted that Mixon has the lowest yardage total for a player with 25-plus carries since 2013.

In Chicago, coach Matt Eberflus said something about his offensive coordinator that Bears management probably will be saying about him in short order. Eberflus canned offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, saying that it was his decision and that it was a “well-thought-out” decision. Please. Thirty days earlier, the Bears were 4-2 and riding a three-game winning streak in which they’d scored 95 points. Waldron made it nine games into his Bears career. The guy he replaced, Luke Getsy, was fired by the Raiders a week earlier after also surviving only nine games. The NFL gets more impatient by the year.

In Green Bay, the Packers (6-3) are eyeballing something that’s never been done by either side in the 121-year history of their rivalry with the Bears (4-5): an 11-game winning streak. Green Bay heads to Chicago Sunday having won five straight at Chicago while not allowing more than 20 points. That hasn’t been done by a Packers team since 1928-30. Green Bay has gone 17 straight games at Soldier Field without allowing more than 28 points. Only one other team has done that at Chicago since the merger: the 1971-88 Vikings.

The picks

Vikings (-6) at Titans

Sunday, noon

Tennessee has a few decent players – like Calvin Ridley, Jeffery Simmons and Tony Pollard – that cause concern, but not nearly enough. The Titans also are 2-7 and just muddling through the final stages of making darn sure Will Levis isn’t a starting quarterback, which he most certainly is not. Levis played OK last week and is a threat to convert short-yardage situations with his powerful build, but overwhelming him should be a layup for Brian Flores. If Sam Darnold curbs the turnover fest – a big if – Tennessee’s top-ranked defense in yards allowed is vulnerable because it also ranks fourth worst in points allowed (26.7). Vikings 28, Titans 14

Packers (-5½) at Bears

Sunday, noon

A new offensive coordinator isn’t going to make Caleb Williams magically mature. Williams isn’t a bust at this point, but he’s not Jayden Daniels or C.J. Stroud. He’s unpolished and is going to struggle like a more typical rookie. He’s going to take nine sacks like he did last week. He’s going to have losing streaks. And his current one will reach four games as the Packers return from their bye with Jordan Love’s groin injury presumably healthier. Packers 27, Bears 10

Jaguars (+14) at Lions

Sunday, noon

The Lions (8-1) got the sloppy, five-interception game out of Jared Goff’s system in Sunday’s comeback win over Houston. The Jaguars (2-8) got the spirited effort out of their system in last week’s narrow loss to the Vikings. Result: Detroit drops the hammer. Lions 35, Jaguars 3

Season results

Record/vs. spread: 22-11/21-11-1.

Vikings pick/vs. spread: 4-5/3-5-1.

Related Coverage

Vikings

Vikings-Titans prediction: Minnesota defense takes aim at another young QB

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

about the writer

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

NFC North picks: Will Bears’ changes change their fortunes vs. Packers?

card image

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig takes a spin around the NFC North and finds stout run defense in Detroit, impatience in Chicago and a notable winning streak in Green Bay.

Vikings

Vikings-Titans prediction: Minnesota defense takes aim at another young QB

card image

Sports

Saquon Barkley runs for 2 TDs, Eagles beat Commanders 26-18 to stretch NFC East lead

card image