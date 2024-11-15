NFC North Week 11 picks: Will the Bears’ changes change their fortunes against the Packers?

Tennessee has a few decent players – like Calvin Ridley, Jeffery Simmons and Tony Pollard – that cause concern, but not nearly enough. The Titans also are 2-7 and just muddling through the final stages of making darn sure Will Levis isn’t a starting quarterback, which he most certainly is not. Levis played OK last week and is a threat to convert short-yardage situations with his powerful build, but overwhelming him should be a layup for Brian Flores. If Sam Darnold curbs the turnover fest – a big if – Tennessee’s top-ranked defense in yards allowed is vulnerable because it also ranks fourth worst in points allowed (26.7). Vikings 28, Titans 14