The Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China has gotten a 30% bump in visitors since Angela the Malayan sun bear went viral. Reuters reported that Angela captured social media attention when she stood up on her hind legs and stretched her neck out to look at visitors. Her behavior was so humanlike that people thought the zoo had dressed a worker in a bear suit. "If this is fake it deserves an Oscar for special effects," said one commenter. But Angela is "definitely not a human," the zoo responded. "Our zoo is government-run, so that kind of situation would not happen."

A big belch

Maryland's Kimberly (Kimycola) Winter has belched her way into history with a Guinness World Record, United Press International reported on Aug. 2. Winter broke the previous record for loudest burp (female) with a 107.3-decibel growler. That's louder than a blender, an electric handheld drill and even some motorcycles. She prepared for the event with breakfast, coffee and beer. Winter said to achieve the big belch, she takes a deep breath and tries to "manipulate that into something monstrous and magical." She admitted that she enjoys shocking strangers with her burps. "I love to be loud and proud!"

Just plane confusing

Bob Blankenship of Ormond Beach, Fla., wants some answers after a May incident where he discovered airplane parts, including a windshield, in his yard, News 6 reported. Blankenship lives near the Ormond Beach Airport and is used to the noise, but pieces of fiberglass and metal falling from the sky concerned him: "It could fall on anybody out here," he said. "What's the impact going to be? Probably cut you in two." Blankenship contacted the airport and later got a message from the pilot: "I lost a piece of my airplane yesterday. ... I'm wondering if I can connect with you and come and get it." But it won't be that easy. Blankenship reported the incident to the FAA, which, like him, wants an explanation of why the pieces fell off the plane. "The falling aircraft part situation is being taken seriously by our organization."

Fans gone wild

During a soccer match on July 21 between Gateshead and Dunston in England, players and spectators were astonished when men wearing balaclavas drove a hearse onto the field, the Independent reported. The funeral car and an accompanying Subaru spun around in circles as their occupants threw leaflets from the cars. The drivers of the hearse left that vehicle on the field and hopped in the other car, which drove away. Police caught up with them and arrested the four men, who remain in police custody. "Disorder will not be tolerated in the community," police said. "Enquiries continue."

Got milk?

British Columbia real estate agent Mike Rose was caught on video swigging milk straight from the bottle at a home he was showing. Canoe reported on July 28 that Rose was waiting for his clients to arrive for a showing; after slaking his thirst, he returned the milk jug to the refrigerator. Rose apologized, saying he was "unusually dehydrated," but his clients replaced him and he was ordered to pay a $22,500 fine.

