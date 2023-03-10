Hicham Argani, a police officer in Boxtel, Netherlands, was on patrol when he spotted an unidentified object in the sky, the Daily Star reported on March 1. He posted on Instagram about the "suspected spy balloon" hovering over the city and followed it in his car. Finally, he decided to pull over to get a closer look at it — which was when he realized that the UFO was a blob of bird poo stuck to his windshield. Argani updated his post with his findings and an all-clear: "Boxtel is safe!"

Using their heads

In Tsuruta, Japan, an annual sporting event was halted for three years during the pandemic, but now it's back, Reuters reported. The Suction Cup Tug-of-War, in which pairs of bald men attach suction cups to their heads and pull in opposite directions, took place Feb. 22. "My head still hurts," said Toshiyuki Ogasawara, 43. "I think I need to ice it!" The event is sponsored by the city's Bald Men's Club, which welcomes people who "view baldness in a positive manner" and want to "brighten the world with our shiny heads," its website reads.

Sign on the dotted line

Tired of your signature looking like a child's scribble? Priscilla Molina of Los Angeles can help with that. The Associated Press reported that Molina's business, Planet of Names, will craft you a new signature for between $10 and $55. People seeking her service are "not happy with their signatures. They don't relate to who they are. They don't give the message they want to convey to the world," Molina said. She designs up to 300 custom signatures per month, and offers a range of styles, from elegant and artistic to ... illegible.

Looking on the bright side

More than 40 high school students from the Barr Beacon School in Walsall, England, were stranded in the United States for four extra days after a ski trip to New Hampshire, the New York Post reported. It wasn't weather that shut down their travel, but the fact that the Kancamagus Lodge in Lincoln, N.H., "accidentally" shredded 42 of their passports. Fortunately, head teacher Katie Hobbs, who was not on the trip, was on top of the situation and had the group head to New York City, where the British embassy prepared emergency documents. In the meantime, the kids toured the city. "The silver lining is that they can have an amazing experience," said one parent. The lodge had no explanation for the destruction of the passports other than that it happened by mistake.

Got their money's worth

According to the India Times, a wedding in Bhavnagar took an odd turn in late February when the bride had to be rushed to the hospital, where she died from a heart attack. That's when her family came up with a novel idea: The bride's younger sister would marry the groom instead. City councilman Laxmanbhai Rathore said the family did not want to abandon the groom and his family without a bride. One woman commented on Twitter: "Families cannot afford to let their wedding investment go in vain."

