The streets of Levira, Portugal, were flooded with wine that spilled from a distillery on Sept. 10. The New York Times reported that 600,000 gallons of red wine gushed out of the facility when a tank collapsed because of a "structural failure," knocking over another tank. Pedro Carvalho, CEO of Destilaria Levira, promised to "take full responsibility for the costs associated with damage cleanup and repair," which included a basement that was flooded. Firefighters collected the wine and removed it to a wastewater treatment plant.

Someone had to ask

After the long-awaited capture of escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante on Sept. 13, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens held a press conference to share the details of the arrest, Huff Post reported. One attendant, a podcaster named Michael Rainey, gets the prize for the most bizarre question posed to Bivens: "Was there any concern he [Cavalcante] would team up with another small man to step inside of a trench coat, 'Little Rascals'-style?" Rainey insisted that he wasn't trying to make light of a serious situation. The question "needed to be asked," he said. "Also, they were very polite in asking me to leave."

At least the camo worked

A resident of Trail, British Columbia, called police on Sept. 8 to complain of a man wearing camouflage pants, which he believed to be a violation of some rule, the Toronto Sun reported. The caller said he was "offended on behalf of the military" and requested that an officer find the man and remove his pants. When the officer said he could not do that, the caller said he would remove the man's pants himself "under order of (the) king of England." The local Royal Canadian Mounted Police did look for the camouflage wearer, presumably to warn him about the caller, but — surprise! — couldn't find him.

Human poop bags

Rock climbers in British Columbia's Squamish area, north of Vancouver, have a new convenience available to them: Waste Alleviating Gel (WAG) bag stations. Yep, they're poop bags for humans. The CBC reported that after an "explosion in the usage of our backcountry areas ... increasingly we are finding that there are issues with human waste, particularly in our more remote crags (cliffs with climbing routes)," according to Ben Webster, chair of Squamish Access Society. Katy Holm, an owner of a store called Climb On, called the bags "totally robust. You don't have to fear that it's going to explode or anything."

An homage to failure

Looking for something else to do in Washington, D.C., besides visiting the monuments and galleries? Check out the Museum of Failure, WUSA-TV suggested. The brainchild of Dr. Samuel West, the Museum of Failure features some of history's biggest busts, from Crystal Pepsi to Thirsty Cat (fish-flavored water for your cat). "We need to be better at learning from failure," West said. "I want visitors to recognize that failure is an essential aspect of progress and innovation." The museum also includes a Failure Confessional, where visitors can leave their own personal flops behind. The museum will be open through Dec. 10.

