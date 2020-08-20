An argument over the telephone led to a murder charge Wednesday against a Newport man in the fatal shooting of another man early Monday in South St. Paul.

Jerome Misters, 35, was charged in Dakota County District Court with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Matthew Perkins, 33, of St. Paul. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 36-year-old man from Bayport.

Perkins was shot about 4 a.m. Monday, said police. Officers called to the scene found him lying unresponsive on a sidewalk with five gunshot wounds and another man lying wounded in the street nearby.

A woman who was in the home with Misters that night told police that earlier that evening Misters and Perkins had gotten into an argument on the telephone. After going to bed, Misters told her he had received a threatening text from Perkins, who was outside the residence. Misters ran outside and the witness said she heard gunshots.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. At approximately 7 a.m. Monday, officers spoke to staff at a hotel frequented by Misters when Misters walked in wearing sweatpants, shoes and no shirt. He asked staff to use the telephone. Misters was then arrested.

“This appears to be another tragic act of gun violence that has claimed one life and left another individual with serious injuries,” said Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.

Misters’ first court appearance was Wednesday and bail was set at $1.5 million without conditions.

DAVID CHANEN