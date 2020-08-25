FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

3. 1st Case, by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts. (Little, Brown) After getting kicked out of MIT, Angela Hoot interns with the FBI and tracks the murderous siblings known as the Poet and the Engineer.

4. The Order, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 20th book in the “Gabriel Allon” series. The art restorer and spy cuts his family’s vacation short to investigate whether Pope Paul VII was murdered.

5. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

6. Near Dark, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) The 19th book in the “Scot Harvath” series. With a bounty on his head, Harvath makes an alliance with a Norwegian intelligence operative.

7. Sucker Punch, by Laurell K. Hamilton. (Berkley) The 27th book in the “Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter” series. The evidence that a wereleopard killed his uncle doesn’t add up.

8. 28 Summers, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

9. Harrow the Ninth, by Tamsyn Muir. (Tor.com) The second book of the “Locked Tomb” trilogy. Harrowhark Nonagesimus must overcome her failing health to become an angel of undeath.

10. The Silent Wife, by Karin Slaughter. (Morrow) The 10th book in the “Will Trent” series. Investigations of two crimes force Trent to call on his girlfriend’s expertise as a medical examiner.

NONFICTION

1. Live Free or Die, by Sean Hannity. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host offers his assessment on what is at stake in the 2020 election.

2. Too Much and Never Enough, by Mary L. Trump. (Simon & Schuster) The clinical psychologist gives her assessment of events and patterns inside her family and how they shaped President Donald Trump.

3. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

5. Make Change, by Shaun King. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A look at how social movements evolve and ways in which activists can sustain their efforts.

6. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

7. It Was All a Lie, by Stuart Stevens. (Knopf) The former political campaign strategist evaluates the changes within the Republican Party in the past half-century.

8. How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps, by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside) The conservative commentator describes what he perceives as threats to American history, ideals and culture.

9. The Answer Is ..., by Alex Trebek. (Simon & Schuster) Who is the Canadian American game show host whose pronunciation of the word “genre” has been shared widely on social media?

10. The Room Where It Happened, by John Bolton. (Simon & Schuster) The former national security adviser gives his account of the 17 months he spent working for President Donald Trump.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. The Plus, by Greg Gutfeld. (Threshold Editions)

3. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, by David Allen Sibley. (Knopf)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 8. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.